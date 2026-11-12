Rajinikanth Dances To <i>Manasilaayo</i> At Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding. Watch Viral Video

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married on November 11. Soon after, inside glimpses from the couple's intimate celebrations surfaced on the Internet.

One such glimpse captured Rajinikanth dancing to Anirudh's song Manasilaayo from the actor's film Vettaiyan.The newlyweds could be seen cheering for him.

The Wedding

The couple married in a lavish, star-studded destination wedding in Greece on November 11.

Anirudh shared photos from their big day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

Anirudh kept his wedding look classic in an ivory outfit. He wore a kurta with matching veshti, paired with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery.

Kavya, on the other hand, opted for a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorised with a statement choker and earrings. The couple looked lovely together in their coordinated pastel outfits.

Background

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations took place in Greece on November 10 and 11.

Ahead of the wedding, superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport with his family as he headed to Greece.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family were also seen at the airport. Several pictures and videos of the high-profile guests travelling for the celebrations surfaced on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Chennai Reception

Following their Greece wedding, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. The reception date was confirmed through a post shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

According to several reports, the guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several chief ministers and leading film personalities.

Among the political figures reportedly invited are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also among the names mentioned in reports.

The film industry is expected to be represented by several prominent actors, musicians and filmmakers. Reportedly invited guests include Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar with his wife Shalini Ajith Kumar.

Other names on the reported list include Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Allu Reddy, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi, director Nelson Dilipkumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Prasanna and Sooraj Venjaramoodu.

Given Kavya Maran's association with the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the reception could also see guests from the cricketing fraternity. Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, among others, are expected to attend.

About Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran

Anirudh Ravichander rose to prominence with Why This Kolaveri Di, featuring Dhanush. He has since composed music for several major films and collaborated with actors across industries, including Shah Rukh Khan, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay. His recent projects include Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and a director at Sun TV Network. After completing her MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, she joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She later assumed a leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was acquired by her father in 2017.

The reports about Anirudh planning to marry Kavya Maran first began in 2025. In June last year, the music director dismissed the rumours and said, "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

The rumour began after a post on Reddit claimed that the duo were seeing each other for over a year and that they were considering marriage.

In June 2026, Anirudh's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra appeared to lend credence to the wedding speculation while speaking to KPTV.

He said, “That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married.”