Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Coachella, Set To Share The Stage With Dua Lipa And Madonna In 2027

Remember when Diljit Dosanjh walked onto the Coachella stage in his signature black-and-white Punjabi look, broke into Jatt Da Pyar Goriye and had the crowd dancing along? That 2023 performance was more than just another festival set. It marked a historic moment for Punjabi music on one of the world's biggest stages. Now, Diljit is returning to where he made history.

The Punjabi superstar is set to perform at Coachella 2027, joining a blockbuster lineup featuring global names such as Dua Lipa, Madonna, and SZA.

Diljit will perform during the festival's Friday dates, April 9 and April 16, marking his much-anticipated return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The Friday lineup will be headlined by Dua Lipa, with Madonna, JISOO, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, and Giorgio Moroder among the other major names scheduled to perform.

For Diljit, the announcement marks another major milestone in an already remarkable international journey. He first performed at Coachella in 2023, becoming the first mainstream Indian artist and the first Punjabi singer to perform at the festival.

The festival will run across two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, at the Empire Polo Club.

Tame Impala will headline Saturday, while SZA will close out the festival on Sunday. The weekend will also feature names such as Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Måneskin, NCT, Don Toliver, Kygo, Becky G, BABYMONSTER and Empire of the Sun.

Sharing the lineup, the organisers wrote, “The return to innocence. Passes on sale Friday, 11/13 at 12 pm PT”

Diljit's historic appearance also paved the way for a growing presence of Indian-origin artists at Coachella.

AP Dhillon and Sid Sriram performed at the festival in 2024, while the 2025 edition featured rapper Hanumankind.

Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is busy taking his Aura Tour across India, bringing his high-energy performances to fans in multiple cities. His next show is in Indore on November 15.

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