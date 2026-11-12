Salman Khan's Message For Shraddha Kapoor's <i>Eetha</i> Ahead Of Its Box Office Clash With <i>Maatrubhumi</i>

Salman Khan has a special message for Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a poster of the film along with its trailer link. He also wrote, "All the best for Eetha."

Take a look at the post below:

Notably, Salman's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is also set to release on December 4, the same day as Eetha.

Maatrubhumi is inspired by the events in the Galwan Valley. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film's trailer was unveiled a few days ago.

Eetha Trailer Release

The makers unveiled the trailer for the Laxman Utekar directorial on October 30. It offers a glimpse into the life of the legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, whose journey was marked by extraordinary performances as well as personal struggles.

The trailer introduces Shraddha in traditional Lavani attire, performing before large audiences.

Several sequences showcase elaborate stage set-ups, cheering spectators and energetic dance performances, establishing the cultural world explored in the film. Beyond the celebrations and applause, however, the footage also hints at the emotional challenges that shaped Vithabai's life.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, Eetha is backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. For Shraddha Kapoor, the film marks another collaboration with Maddock Films following the success of the Stree franchise.

Apart from Shraddha, the ensemble cast includes Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta. The film's music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Also Read: "Let's Solve This S**t, Bro": Salman Packs A Punch In Maatrubhumi Trailer