Vivian Dsena Backs Mahhi Vij Amid <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Controversy Involving Daughter Tara

Television actor Vivian Dsena has broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij after the show brought her seven-year-old daughter, Tara, into a task. The actor, previously associated with Bigg Boss, said contestants can disagree over the game but should not involve children in their conflicts.

Vivian on X addressed the incident, revealing that he could personally relate to Mahhi's situation. According to him, his daughter's name had also been brought up during a segment on the show in the past, and he understood how deeply such an incident could affect a parent.

“Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings,” Vivian wrote. However, he said the recent incident compelled him to break his silence.

The actor stressed that contestants are free to question each other's gameplay, decisions and opinions, but there should be a clear boundary when it comes to children.

“You can like, dislike someone, question their game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles,” Vivian said.

He specifically pointed out that Tara is only seven years old and has no connection to the reality show or the disagreements between the contestants.

The controversy unfolded during a recent captaincy task in Bigg Boss 20, where contestants attempted to provoke Mahhi and get an emotional reaction from her. During the task, remarks involving her children were made by contestants including Yung DSA and Kanika Mann. The incident triggered strong reactions outside the house as well.

Mahhi's former husband, actor Jay Bhanushali, had earlier criticised the contestants for bringing their children into the game. He said that he would no longer allow his children to watch Bigg Boss, arguing that disagreements with Mahhi should not extend to her motherhood or personal life.

Vivian also extended his support to Mahhi and Jay, wishing them strength amid the controversy. He concluded his message by reiterating that contestants should “play the game” and fight their battles without involving children or family members.

The incident has once again raised questions about the limits of personal attacks in reality television.

It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan addresses the issue during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.