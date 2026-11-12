'We Were In Different Phases Of Life': Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Broke Up Before Getting Married

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story had an unexpected start even before their journey began on Shershaah. The two actors first met at a party after Kiara finished shooting for Lust Stories. Their paths crossed again when they were cast together in the biopic based on Captain Vikram Batra.

While the film went on to become a special project for both, their real life relationship was not smooth from the beginning. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, the couple opened up about a difficult moment before Sidharth left for Kargil to shoot the film.

Kiara Advani said, “At that time we were in very different phases of our lives. He was in that whole phase of ‘I need to make it in my career, take the next step.' I was in that phase where I was like, ‘okay, let's see what happens here.' So what happened was before he went to Kargil. I kept telling him, ‘You're very hot and cold with me. So I'm a person, like, you're either in or you're out, like this in between, I don't understand, I can't do it'.”

“He came under my building and before he left, he said, ‘I know that you're the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. I'm just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work and I cannot allow myself to let anything else come in the way.' So I said, ‘Okay, I completely understand. You're going to Kargil, it's an important film for you, for us, for all of us. Go do well and let's see where this takes us'.”

Kiara Advani revealed that she expected them to stop talking after Sidharth Malhotra left for Kargil, as they had decided to take a break from their relationship. Things turned out differently. Even after long shooting days, Sidharth used to call or message her every night, which left Kiara confused about his earlier decision to focus only on work.

Sidharth also shared that their relationship went through several ups and downs. There were times when they stayed in touch and when they kept their distance. They slowly found their way back to each other and after three to four years, both were sure that they wanted to spend their lives together.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer in 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. In October 2026, they shared the happy news that they were expecting their second child.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Says His Instagram Game Is 'Suffering' Due To Wife Kiara Advani. Here's Why