<i>Ramayana</i> vs <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: Which Film Reached Rs 500 Crore Faster?

Ramayana: Part 1 has achieved a major box office milestone within its first week in theatres. The film, which arrived on November 5, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in domestic nett collections in just seven days, making it one of the fastest films to achieve the feat in India.

With this, it has secured the second position on the list of the fastest films to enter the Rs 500 crore club, trailing only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

According to the latest box office figures, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge holds the top spot, having crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just six days.

The film recorded Rs 545.04 crore in India net collections at the milestone. Ramayana: Part 1 follows closely in second place, achieving the feat in seven days with a domestic net collection of Rs 511.10 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule occupies the third position, having taken 11 days to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in its Hindi version. The film had collected Rs 552.10 crore in Hindi net collections by the time it achieved the milestone. However, it is important to note that this figure refers specifically to the Hindi version and is not an all-language India net collection.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar took 16 days to enter the Rs 500 crore club, securing the fourth position with Rs 517.25 crore in domestic nett collections at the milestone. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan completes the top five, having crossed the mark in 18 days with Rs 505.94 crore.

With its seven-day run, Ramayana: Part 1 has also moved ahead of several major box office successes, including Stree 2, which took 22 days, Chhaava, which took 23 days, Gadar 2, which took 24 days, Pathaan, which took 28 days, Baahubali 2, which took 34 days, and Animal, which took 39 days to reach the same milestone.

The film's performance is particularly noteworthy given that it has entered the Rs 500 crore club within its opening week. It has also crossed Rs 500 crore in worldwide gross collections in just four days. However, the worldwide figure and domestic net collections are separate box office metrics.

It is also worth noting that the ranking places films according to their India net collections, and the figures for different language versions should not be treated as directly comparable. While Pushpa 2: The Rule reached the Rs 500 crore mark in 11 days in Hindi, its overall India nett collection across languages is tracked separately.

With Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge taking the lead and Ramayana: Part 1 following just a day behind, the two films have set a new benchmark for reaching the Rs 500 crore domestic net milestone.