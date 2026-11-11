Anirudh Ravichander Shares Loved-Up Photos With Kavya Maran From Their Greece Wedding Celebrations

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared more pictures with his wife, Kavya Maran, from their wedding celebrations in Greece.

In one of the pictures from their sangeet ceremony, Anirudh can be seen gazing lovingly at Kavya, while she looks back at him with a warm smile as they walk together.

Another picture shows the newlyweds walking hand in hand, smiling for the camera.

For the occasion, Anirudh opted for a printed jacket in shades of brown, beige and black. The jacket featured palm tree prints, wave patterns and geometric designs. He wore it over a brown shirt and paired it with loose-fitting brown trousers and tinted sunglasses.

Kavya, on the other hand, looked elegant in a shimmery champagne-coloured sleeveless top with intricate embellishments. She paired it with a flowing brown skirt featuring delicate fringe detailing. She kept her hair open and completed her look with statement earrings and bangles.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married in Greece today, November 11.

Soon after Anirudh shared a picture from their wedding, several inside photographs from the ceremony began doing the rounds on social media.

One of the pictures featured the newlyweds posing with Rajinikanth and MK Stalin. Also seen in the photograph were Kalanithi Maran, his wife, and Anirudh's parents.

Sun News also shared another photograph of the couple from the ceremony. It captured Anirudh and Kavya sharing a sweet moment on stage as they looked into each other's eyes shortly after exchanging their wedding vows.

The channel also shared two more pictures of the couple walking down the aisle. In one of them, Anirudh was seen making his way down the aisle, with Rajinikanth and MK Stalin also featuring in the frame.

Anirudh shared photos from their big day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations took place in Greece on November 10 and 11.

The couple will host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

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