Munawar Faruqui Says <i>Bigg Boss 17</i> Win Changed His Life, Recalls Locking Himself Away For Days

Munawar Faruqui has revealed that winning Bigg Boss 17 did not bring him the peace he had expected. Despite the fame, work opportunities and financial stability that came with the reality show's victory, the comedian was struggling with his personal life. In a candid conversation with Sania Mirza on her podcast, Munawar opened up about a difficult phase after the show, revealing that he locked himself inside a living room for three to four days and cried while offering namaz.

The comedian said the period between February and April 2024 was particularly difficult, as his personal life continued to remain in the news. He admitted that the attention he received after winning Bigg Boss also started affecting his choices, making him question the kind of life he was leading.

Munawar explained that he had already been dealing with personal responsibilities before entering the reality show. He recalled finding out that his former wife was getting married and would not be taking their son Mikael with her. This meant he could finally bring his son home. While he was happy about having the child with him, he also felt that Mikael needed his mother at that stage.

He decided to leave his son with his sister for six months while he participated in Bigg Boss. However, things became more complicated after his victory.

Recalling how the sudden attention affected him, Munawar said, "I realised that just because I had won Bigg Boss, a lot of work was coming in; financially, I was sorted. But the attention I was getting was not good for me. I realised this within 2-2.5 months; I realised that it wasn't good for me or my child. I had a huge responsibility; I had sisters and family. I would say my namaz, and cry while doing so, asking to be settled. I locked myself in a living room for 3-4 days; the world was waiting for me outside, everything was so good. But I realised that the moment I stepped outside, I had started hating myself. I didn't like that life, that was a sign I wanted to get married."

Munawar also spoke about how he met his second wife, Mehjabeen Coatwala, and how their relationship progressed quickly. She was the cousin of a common friend, and the two had first met around a year and a half before getting married. They later reconnected over Eid after Ramzan, when she sent him a gift.

After speaking for three to four days, Munawar learnt that Mehjabeen was separated and had a daughter. The comedian said that after a week of conversations, he asked her to meet him. He recalled proposing to her during their first meeting, although she was initially taken aback and wanted time to know more about him.

Munawar said, "When I met her, I proposed to her immediately, and she was shocked. She took some time and said she wanted to know a lot of things and needed to speak to her parents. She enquired about me for a week, and I kept convincing her; then, within a month, we got married. When I got married the second time, my wife had a daughter. The day she came home, I welcomed a daughter. I am very connected to her; she is a very sweet girl."

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares his son Mikael. Their separation and his relationships became major talking points during Bigg Boss 17, particularly after Ayesha Khan and his former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi made allegations of infidelity against him.

He married Mehjabeen in May 2024. The couple welcomed their daughter, Barirah, in May 2026.

ALSO READ | Munawar Faruqui Reveals His First Pay Was Just Rs 10 A Day, Started Working At 8