"Can't Live Without Them": Actor Sharad Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Pet Dogs Being Moved To Animal Welfare

Actor Sharad Kapoor, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Josh, turned emotional in a video after his four pet dogs were taken to an animal welfare centre.

Hema Choudhary, the founder of Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and a friend of Sharad, shared a video explaining why the actor's dogs are being moved from his residence.

In the video, Hema said that Sharad was facing some health issues and physical challenges for which he needed care.

Why Sharad Kapoor's Dogs Are Being Shifted

In the clip, Hema explained that Sharad's wife and newborn kid live in the same house. Due to the actor's condition, caring for four dogs had become an issue. The pets did not have any caretakers.

Hema said that Sharad did not want his dogs to leave his house, but the family has been dealing with a difficult situation. She mentioned that YODA Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, will be taking the animals to their welfare centre.

Speaking about his pets, Sharad turned emotional and said he hoped to have them back at his home soon. “Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them," he added.

Sharad explained that the dogs would also be depressed without him. He clarified that there was no case of animal cruelty.

The 50-year-old emphasised, "As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them."

Sharad hoped that he would be able to reunite with his dogs after his situation improved and he was able to shift into a new bungalow.

Sharad Kapoor's Career

Sharad Kapoor started off his movie career with the 1996 film Dastak. Over the years, he went on to star in several movies, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. Sharad received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Josh.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Gaurav Gupta Responds To ScoutOP And Love Gill Controversy