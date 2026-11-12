<i>Ramayana</i> Part 2: Sequel To Be Bigger Than First Film, 60% Shoot Already Complete

A major portion of Ramayana Part 2 has already been filmed, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar has revealed. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kumar, who shot the film along with Mahesh Limaye, shared that around 60 per cent of the sequel is complete.

He also spoke about the scale of the second instalment, explaining that a substantial amount of visual effects and motion capture work is still pending. The film will feature several computer-generated characters, including Hanuman and the vanar sena (monkey army).

"We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot of more details need to be worked on," he said.

The first part of Ramayana ends with a brief glimpse of Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol. However, the makers do not reveal his look, keeping his appearance a mystery for the sequel.

The second part of Ramayana will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028. It was earlier scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release, but the makers confirmed the change in the end credits of the first film.

The sequel will take the story forward with Rama and Lakshmana's journey to Kishkindha, where they meet Hanuman and Sugriva. It will also cover Bali Vadh and show how Sugriva helps Rama find Sita in Lanka.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana, while Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman.

The supporting cast includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

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