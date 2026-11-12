Sharad Kelkar Says Dubbing Yash's Ravana In <i>Ramayana</i> Was Difficult As He Was 'Too Good'

Sharad Kelkar spoke about lending his voice to Yash's Ravana in the Hindi version of Ramayana during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Kaali Kheti.

Reacting to the appreciation he has received for voicing Yash's Ravana, Kelkar responded with humour and said in Ravana's deep voice, "Main yeh kehna chahunga ki yatra tatra sarvatra, teeno lokon mein sirf ek hi raaj hoga - Kelkar raaj." (I would like to say that everywhere, across all three worlds, there will be only one reign - Kelkar's reign.)

Kelkar went on to praise Yash's performance in the film, saying, "Par honestly, I must tell you, it's not about the film, but I must give compliments to Yash. The way he's performed in the film, I think nobody could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor, jo thehrav, jaise unhone kiya hai woh role, I think he's phenomenal." (But honestly, I must tell you, it's not about the film, but I must compliment Yash. The way he has performed in the film, I don't think anybody else could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor. The composure and conviction with which he has played the role are phenomenal.)

He added, "Isliye unko itna appreciation bhi mil raha hai film ke andar, and obviously itna achha kiya tha and... isiliye mujhko itna muskil bhi hui thi dub karne mein woh, because he was so good in the film." (That's why he is receiving so much appreciation for his performance in the film. He was so good that dubbing the role became challenging for me.)

Thanking audiences for their response, Kelkar said, "But thank you, you loved the film and you loved the voice, thank you."

Ramayana Box Office

The film, which arrived in theatres on November 5, crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office within its first week.

Despite a dip in collections on its second day, the film witnessed a significant surge over the weekend and continued its strong run during the weekdays.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 64.85 crore nett in India on Thursday. However, it registered a decline on Friday, collecting Rs 48.05 crore. Collections picked up again on Saturday, when it earned Rs 69.80 crore, surpassing its opening-day figure.

On Sunday, the film added Rs 56.15 crore to its domestic collection. Monday proved to be its biggest day so far, with the film witnessing a jump of around 91.5 per cent and collecting Rs 107.50 crore nett in India.

The film continued its impressive run on Tuesday, earning Rs 94.10 crore. On Wednesday, Day 7, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend collected Rs 70.65 crore, according to the latest figures. With this, its total domestic nett collection stands at Rs 511.10 crore.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.