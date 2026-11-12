<i>Kaali Kheti</i> Trailer: Jackie Shroff And Sharad Kelkar Headline A Chilling Rural Horror Tale

Jackie Shroff will be next seen in Kaali Kheti. The trailer of the film gives audiences a glimpse into a haunting story set in a rural landscape.

Starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, the trailer introduces a village gripped by fear as mysterious events begin to unfold around its fields.

Details

The trailer opens with Jackie Shroff returning to an eerie farmland. Sharad Kelkar, who plays Jackie Shroff's son, is shown living in a hut there. Sharad says, "Bauji, shukriya yahan aane ke liye..." ("Bauji, thank you for coming here.") To this, Jackie replies, "Itni mushkil thi toh der kyun ki, pehle bula lena chahiye tha." ("If things were so difficult, why did you delay? You should have called me sooner.")

The trailer builds towards a chilling climax, showing the farmland taking on a sinister, supernatural life of its own and leaving Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar trapped in a fight for survival.

The trailer creates a tense atmosphere through unsettling visuals and hidden secrets, hinting at a psychological rural horror tale.

"A world where Kheti has a life of its own, almost like a supernatural element that has taken over the place and the villagers. Jackie Shroff brings his extraordinary acting range to the fore once again, making his screen presence felt. Sharad Kelkar echoes the energy, adding gravitas to the world of Kaali Kheti," the makers said, as per a press release, as reported by ANI.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kaali Kheti is produced by Sana Khan and stars Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary in key roles. Backed by BlackCanvas Studio, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.



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