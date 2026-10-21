What Jackie Shroff Told Fan Who Was Shot In Chest In Tiger Shroff Firing

Actor Jackie Shroff on Wednesday spoke over the phone to Umesh Chauhan, the bystander who was hit by a bullet in the chest during an attack on Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, and promised to meet him in the hospital after the "situation cools down".

Two men fired on Tiger Shroff's car outside a football stadium. Chauhan was part of a crowd that had congregated outside the compound to get a glimpse of the actor, famous for his dance moves, martial arts, and action-packed films. The fan and Shroff's driver were hit by bullets, but the actor escaped unhurt as the gun pointed at him jammed.

Chauhan was rushed to a hospital with a bullet to his chest.

Jackie Shroff called Umesh "son".

"Kuch lage toh batana beta (let me know if you need anything, son)," the actor told him.

"Mahaul thanda hoga toh milne aayenge (We will come to meet you once the situation cools down)," he added.

Read: "Thought I Was Having A Heart Attack": Vlogger Injured In Tiger Shroff Firing

Umesh Chauhan is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's K.E.M. Hospital for the gunshot injury.

"He underwent surgical retrieval of the bullet under general anaesthesia in the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) operation theatre at 8:00 a.m. on 21 October 2026. The patient tolerated the procedure well and was subsequently shifted to the ESR Intensive Care Unit for postoperative observation and monitoring. His vital parameters are currently stable, and he remains under close medical supervision," the hospital said in a statement.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. Anil Pandit from the gang released an audio clip saying the actor was targeted because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan.

READ | In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case, Another Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested

The shooters were arrested in Kota when they were attempting to flee to Nepal.

A total of 10 people, including two women, have been arrested for the attack.

After the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with Tiger Shroff. The actor told him that he had never received any threats and had no animosity with anyone.

READ | Identity Of Tiger Shroff's Shooter Still Unknown As Family Denies Link

Police sources have told NDTV that the gang wanted to target another high-profile personality. As they couldn't do so because of heavy security, they improvised.

"After checking out areas frequented by this individual, the shooters realised that they would not be able to get to the person. This was when they shifted their target to Tiger Shroff after learning - through reels posted by his fans - that the actor did not have police protection," the source said.