12th Suspect Arrested In Tiger Shroff Shooting, Sent To 8-Day Police Custody

A Mumbai court on Saturday sent Amar, the 12th accused arrested from Haryana's Sonipat in connection with the firing incident on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, to police custody till November 6.

On Thursday, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court had sent 11 other accused arrested in connection with the firing on Shroff's car to police custody till November 6.

The latest accused was arrested from Rohna village in Sonipat.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police had produced Amar before a court, which sent him to police custody until November 6.

According to officials, Amar is accused of having transferred money, allegedly used in the commission of the crime, online. The funds were reportedly used for various expenses, including the purchase of a motorcycle and booking hotel rooms linked to the case.

According to the preliminary investigation, Amar is a friend and neighbour of Kunal, who was arrested earlier in the case. Police investigations have revealed that Kunal allegedly transferred Rs 40,000 to Amar's bank account.

Amar subsequently transferred Rs 12,000 to Radha's bank account, another accused arrested earlier, allegedly on Kunal's instructions.

The Mumbai Police are investigating these financial transactions to establish the purpose of the transfers and determine the connections between the accused. The money trail is being examined as part of the wider investigation into the firing incident.

Amar, who studied up to Class 10, works at a supplements shop. His parents reportedly earn their livelihood through daily-wage labour.

Meanwhile, Amar's family has claimed that he is innocent and alleged that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

With nine of the 12 arrested accused reportedly belonging to Sonipat, the district has emerged as a key focus of the Mumbai Police investigation.

The police are examining the financial dealings and personal connections among the accused to establish the sequence of events and identify the roles played by individual suspects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)