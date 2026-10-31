Tiger Shroff To Make First Public Appearance After Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff is preparing to step out in public again after shots were fired at him a few weeks ago. The incident raised concerns about the actor's safety, but it has not stopped him from returning to his work commitments. Tiger is now expected to make his first public appearance since the incident at a book launch in Mumbai on November 3.

The event will celebrate actor and wellness author Claudia Ciesla's book, Beyond Weight Loss: Eating, Healing & Ageing with Claudia's Concept. Reports suggest that Tiger's appearance at the launch was discussed before a final decision was made and he's keen to return to his normal routine, along with attending a few Diwali events.

A source told Mid Day, “Time has helped him recover and regain his confidence. He is keen to get back to his routine. He is looking forward to getting back on set.”

“His appearance at Claudia's book launch was discussed at length, given the circumstances, but he is keen to resume his public engagements. Security has been significantly stepped up.”

Claudia Ciesla has also confirmed that Tiger Shroff will attend her book launch. She revealed that the actor has written the opening note for her book as well. Claudia said she has always respected Tiger for his hard work, discipline and focus on fitness.

When she shared the idea behind the book with him and asked him to write the foreword, he liked its message and agreed to support the project. He also accepted her invitation to be part of the launch event.

Before making a name for herself as an author, celebrity nutritionist and lifestyle coach, Claudia was known for her work in Bollywood. She appeared on Bigg Boss and gained attention for her dance number Balma with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 786. She also performed at the Filmfare Awards 2025.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 4, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, will next appear in Dharma Productions' Lagja Gale, directed by Raj Mehta.

Also Read: From Heropanti To Baaghi: 10 Tiger Shroff Movies You Should Watch