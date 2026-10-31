Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Starts From November 1: Check Route, Timings, Fare And Other Details

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to flag off the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 1. The new service will connect the two major cities through an overnight train journey and is expected to reduce travel time on the route. The inaugural train will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT Bengaluru) and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will operate and maintain the service.

According to South Western Railway, the new service will operate with two train numbers: 27652 (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai) and 27651 (CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru). The trains will run six days a week, except Monday for the Bengaluru-Mumbai service and Tuesday for the Mumbai-Bengaluru service.

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Route And Timings

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will cover the journey in approximately 16 hours. According to the railway's timetable, train number 27652 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7:45 pm and reach CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 am the following day. On the return journey, train number 27651 will leave CSMT Mumbai at 8:10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 12 noon the next day.

The train will halt at eight intermediate stations: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.

For the Bengaluru-Mumbai journey, the scheduled arrival and departure timings at intermediate stations are: Anantapur (10:28 pm/10:30 pm), Guntakal (11:20 pm/11:25 pm), Raichur (1:03 am/1:05 am), Yadgir (1:43 am/1:45 am), Kalaburagi (3:08 am/3:10 am), Solapur (4:20 am/4:25 am), Pune (8:00 am/8:05 am) and Kalyan (10:42 am/10:44 am).

For the return journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru, the train will halt at Kalyan (8:48 pm/8:50 pm), Pune (11:40 pm/11:45 pm), Solapur (3:00 am/3:05 am), Kalaburagi (4:13 am/4:15 am), Yadgir (5:08 am/5:10 am), Raichur (6:03 am/6:05 am), Guntakal (7:30 am/7:35 am) and Anantapur (8:38 am/8:40 am).

The regular services are scheduled to commence on November 3, 2026, for train 27652 and November 2, 2026, for train 27651, according to the railway timetable.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Prices

The train will offer three classes of accommodation: AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. The fares for the Bengaluru-Mumbai journey are Rs 2,810 for AC 3-Tier, Rs 3,630 for AC 2-Tier and Rs 4,450 for AC First Class.

The train will have a total passenger capacity of 823. This includes 611 berths in AC 3-Tier, 188 in AC 2-Tier and 24 in First AC.

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How To Book Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Tickets?

Tickets can be booked through both online and offline channels. For online reservations, travellers can use the IRCTC website or the Rail Connect and RailOne mobile apps. Tickets can also be booked by visiting Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.

What Are The Features Of The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train?

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with a 16-coach rake and accommodate 823 passengers. The configuration includes 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, four AC 2-Tier coaches and one AC First Class coach.

The train will have ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors and vestibules to allow passengers to move between coaches. It will also feature enhanced suspension and noise-reduction systems for a more comfortable journey.

For passenger safety, the train will be equipped with the Kavach safety system and an emergency talk-back facility. Disinfection technology will also be used to maintain onboard hygiene. The train has a design speed of up to 180 kmph and features an aerodynamic exterior.

Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the orange-and-grey Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to offer an overnight travel option between Karnataka and Maharashtra.