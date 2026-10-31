Video: Bengaluru To Chennai For Rs 165? Woman Shares Her Lalbagh Express Experience

Travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai does not always require an expensive ticket. Some train journeys on this route cost less than Rs 200. Sharing such an experience, a woman named Nandi detailed her experience of taking the Lalbagh Express from Bengaluru to Chennai.

“This is the Lalbagh Express. I boarded in Krishnarajapuram around 6:50 AM, and I took an AC coach. This is perfect for people who are travelling during working hours. Or otherwise you can choose the non-AC coach,” she shared.

The woman revealed that she paid Rs 555 for an AC coach ticket, but the non-AC coach tickets cost Rs 165. “One thing to note, it might be crowded in Non-AC. So you can choose as per your convenience,” she said, adding that she usually prefers going in an AC coach because it is perfect when she is working.

The woman revealed that it took her around 6 hours to reach her destination. “The train reached Chennai around 1 PM. So in total it was a successful journey,” she added.

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Sharing the video, she wrote, “If you are looking for a comfortable daytime train journey between Bengaluru and Chennai, Lalbagh Express is one of the best options. It is also perfect for a quick weekend getaway or a trip back home.”

The Lalbagh Superfast Express (12608) runs daily between Bengaluru and Chennai. The train departs KSR Bengaluru at 6:25 AM and arrives at MGR Chennai Central at 12:20 PM. The train has both Second Sitting (2S) and AC Chair Car (CC) available. According to the woman, travellers in the AC coaches can also opt for catering services.

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