India's 2nd Vande Bharat Sleeper To Connect Mumbai And Bengaluru Soon. Check Route, Stops

A new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is set to start running soon.



The Railway Board has approved the service. The timetable, date, and flag-off times are yet to be finalised, as per the Times of India.



This will be the country's second Vande Bharat sleeper. It will significantly reduce travel time between India's financial and tech hubs, with the journey taking less than 16 hours.



Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express



The train may start operations later this month, The Hindu reported.



The service may run six days a week. The train from Bengaluru is expected to run on all days except Mondays, the outlet said. The Mumbai-Bengaluru is likely to operate daily, except on Tuesdays.



The Bengaluru-Mumbai train will leave at 10 pm. It will reach CSMT at 1:50 pm the following day.

The train will depart from CSMT at 10:30 pm and reach its destination at 2:50 pm the next day.



The Railway Board has said that the service will use two Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets. For watering and other terminal-related arrangements, Solapur and Pune have been identified as locations by the board.



The proposed train will not pass through Hubballi. It will stop at Anantapur, Raichur, Guntakal, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.



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How Passengers Will Be Affected



Currently, there is only one direct train between Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Udyan Express. The train takes around 24 hours on average, as per TOI.



The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper Express would provide an overnight rail connection between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The journey would cover major cities and railway hubs across Maharashtra and Karnataka.



The train would provide faster travel and improved passenger comfort.



Modern amenities such as CCTV surveillance, automatic sliding doors, and bio-vacuum toilets will be available on the train. The Vande Bharat will also have onboard catering. Passengers will be provided with digital information displays, sensor-based water taps, and mobile charging points.



The train would be equipped with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, as well as emergency talk-back facilities, for enhanced safety.



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