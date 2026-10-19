From <i>Heropanti</i> To <i>Baaghi:</i> 10 Tiger Shroff Movies You Should Watch

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday, October 18, after gunmen opened fire on his car in Mumbai's Juhu. The 36-year-old actor came under attack when he was leaving a football club in the area.

Two men were seen attempting to shoot the actor from point black range outside the gates of the property he left. Tiger sustained minor injuries, and the police are investigating the matter.

If you are planning to revisit some of his most memorable performances, here are 10 Tiger Shroff films worth watching.

Heropanti

Tiger Shroff made his debut in the lights-camera-action world with this film. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film starred him as the rugged action hero alongside newcomer Kriti Sanon. Heropanti follows Bablu, who falls in love with Dimpy. Things, however, take a turn when Dimpy's sister elopes and her father kidnaps Bablu and his friends, forcing him to fight for his love.

Student of the Year 2

Tiger played the role of a college student in this Karan Johar's film. Released in 2019, this film also featured debutants Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Seal. The film delivered a decent performance at the box office.

Baaghi

The actor shone in the 2016 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film, directed by Sabbir Khan. Tiger played a character named Ronny who tries to save his former love interest, Sia after she is kidnapped. The film was a remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham. It starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

War

Tiger Shroff entered the YRF Spy Universe with War. The 2019 film, directed by Siddharth Anand, starred Tiger as Khalid, an agent tasked with tracking down another agent named Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan). The film was a massive success, grossing nearly Rs 200 crore in India and becoming the highest grosser that year.

Baaghi 3

Released in 2020, it is the third installment of the Baaghi series. Inspired by the Tamil film Vettai, the Ahmed Khan directorial features Tiger Shroff as Ranveer, also known as Ronnie. He is on a mission to rescue his kidnapped brother Vikram (Ritesh Deshmukh) in Syria.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, Tiger played Chote Miyan alongside Bade Miyan aka Akshay Kumar. The film also featured Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumarn in the lead roles. Viewers liked the chemistry and banter between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with high-intensity stunts and action sequences.

A Flying Jatt

Another Tiger Shroff film is the superhero comedy A Flying Jatt. The film, co-written and directed by Remo D'Souza, starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nathan Jones in the lead roles. The plot follows Aman Dhillon, a martial arts instructor who gains special superpowers from a divine tree when he engages in a fight with Raka.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born

This 2023 action film starred Tiger in a dual role, alongside Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Elli AvrRam, and Rahman. Written, directed and produced by Vikas Bahl, the film was made in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff most recently appeared in the fourth instalment of Baaghi, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in other important roles. Baaghi 4 was an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

Singham Again

Tiger plays ACP Satya in Rohit Shetty's action-drama film Singham Again (2024), marking his first entry into the filmmaker's cop universe. Although Tiger had a brief role in the film, his performance still stood out. The film also featured celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Takes Over Wheel, Drives To Hospital After Assassination Bid