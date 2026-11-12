Anirudh Ravichander's Old <i>Jailer</i> Event Video With Kavya Maran In Audience Goes Viral

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married in Greece on November 11 and delighted fans by sharing beautiful pictures from their wedding celebrations. Now, an old video of Anirudh performing at a Jailer event, with Kavya in attendance, has resurfaced online.

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An old video featuring Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran has resurfaced online. The clip is from the audio launch event of Rajinikanth's 2023 film Jailer.

During the event, which was attended by Rajinikanth and other members of the film's team, Anirudh delivered a high-energy performance on stage. In the now-viral video, he is seen performing the film's popular Alappara Theme when the camera briefly cuts to Kavya Maran in the audience.

Kavya is seen smiling and seemingly mouthing the lyrics as Anirudh performs. The brief moment has created a buzz on social media, with several fans sharing the clip and reacting to it.

About Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding

The couple got married in a lavish, star-studded destination wedding in Greece on November 11. Anirudh shared pictures from their special day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11."

Anirudh kept his wedding look classic in an ivory ensemble. He wore a kurta with a matching veshti, paired with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery.

Kavya, meanwhile, opted for a blush-pink lehenga adorned with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorised with a statement choker necklace and earrings. The couple looked elegant together in their coordinated pastel outfits.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Are Now Married, First Photo Of Newlyweds Out