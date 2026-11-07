Sharad Kelkar Reveals How He Helped Yash Bring Ravana To Life In <i>Ramayana</i>: "Not At All Easy"

Yash has been receiving praise for his performance as Ravana in Ramayana. While his acting has left many impressed, actor Sharad Kelkar has also played an important part in bringing the character to life. Sharad has lent his voice to Yash in the Hindi version of the film.

In a recent conversation, Sharad shared that Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari and the creative team approached him for the job after he had shown interest in working with the filmmaker.

Sharad explained that Yash can speak Hindi, but his Kannada accent sometimes affected the way he spoke certain words. The two actors even discussed scenes, shared ideas and worked together to make the dialogues sound better.

Speaking with Variety India, Sharad Kelkar said, “Yash has given an outstanding performance. He is the best choice for the role and he understood the character perfectly. Dubbing for him was not at all easy. I would describe it as interesting because Yash speaks Hindi quite well. But as someone who speaks mostly in Kannada, he has an accent and his rhythm with Hindi words was a bit of an issue.”

He disclosed that the entire Ramayana team felt Yash's voice needed to be dubbed for the Hindi version. Sharad said, “In Kannada, he has done a brilliant job. He has a fantastic voice. Yash is a sweet guy. We had long chats and he would come up with suggestions. He was always striving for the best outcome, asking me if I could improve some of the scenes. We were all in sync.”

Sharad, who famously dubbed for the Hindi versions of Baahubali films and Salaar, described the Ramayana gig as one of his “most tiring dubbing experiences”. “It was one of my most tiring dubbing experiences. I cannot imagine how much effort Yash put in to ace this role. I feel this is the toughest role of his career and he has done an outstanding job,” he said.

Sharad praised director Nitesh Tiwari for creating some special scenes, including the moment when Ravana's ten heads appear, his meeting with Vidyutjihva and when he asks Lord Brahma for blessings.

He explained that Ravana is shown as a highly intelligent and knowledgeable man who is sure of his decisions. So, while recording the Hindi dialogues, he had to make sure that Ravana doesn't sound confused.

Sharad Kelkar further revealed that he was chosen to dub for Yash after a friendly phone call. Nitesh Tiwari and his team felt he was perfect fit for the role. Sharad also shared that he had met Nitesh earlier at Ravie Dubey's house and had expressed his wish to work with him. Since the director was busy preparing for Ramayana at the time, they weren't able to work together.

Yash plays Ravana in Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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