Govinda-Komal Rani's New Promotional Pics Rekindle Relationship Buzz. Rakhi Sawant Reacts

Komal Rani Swarnakar shared a set of new images featuring Govinda and herself from their upcoming film Roopa. The pictures once again have rekindled the rumours of their relationship after Sunita Ahuja claimed publicly that they 'were planning to get married' in August.

In the pictures, Govinda and Komal Rani are seen posing affectionately for the camera. Komal chose a lavender saree and sported a statement neckpiece, while Govinda amped up his style quotient with a white blazer and a pair of shades.

Sharing the pictures, Komal Rani wrote, "Beautiful glimpses of Roopa."

Rakhi Sawant, who earlier spoke to Sunita Ahuja publicly over Govinda's alleged affair, reacted to the pictures and dropped a series of angry bird emojis in the comment section.

Background

Sunita Ahuja withdrew the divorce case against Govinda on August 19.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed the news and told NDTV, "But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?"

A couple of days later after withdrawing the divorce case, Sunita Ahuja was seen speaking to Rakhi Sawant over a phone call publicly.

Sunita is heard in the video saying, "Govinda and Komal were planning to get married."

Rakhi Sawant praised Sunita Ahuja for withdrawing the divorce case against Govinda. Rakhi quipped, "Please make Rs 200 crore in your name, else other people will take it away."

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Relationship Came Under Scanner

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February (2025).

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews since last year.

While last year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunita and Govinda made a joint public appearance and put the speculation to rest, this year the picture was starkly opposite.

Govinda and Komal Rani visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal together this year, while Sunita made a solo appearance.

Recently, Sunita Ahuja took a jibe at Govinda, calling him 'Sugar Daddy' after he was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnakar at the airport.

Govinda hit back at Sunita's 'abusive' use of language in public in a video message.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.