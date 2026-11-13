<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Mark Globally, Beats <i>Baahubali 2's</i> Record

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has become the 11th Indian film to enter the coveted club of Rs 1,000 crore. On its eight day since release (November 5), Ramayana acheived the feat of collecting Rs 1,033.55 crore globally. The domestic collections stand at Rs 675.05 crore (gross) and Rs 564.60 crore (net).

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Thursday, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 53.50 Cr across 24,042 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 25.00 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 358.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,033.55 crore.

On day 8, the Hindi contribution was Rs 43 crore from 19,464 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 3.25 crore from 922 shows in Kannada, Rs 2.80 crore from 977 shows in Malayalam, Rs 2.30 crore from 1,783 shows in Telugu and Rs 2.15 crore from 896 shows in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India. On Sunday, the film registered a drop and earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows.

On Monday, it registered its maiden century at the domestic box office with Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows.

Ramayana Becomes Third-Fastest Indian Film to Reach the Landmark

Ramayana entered the coveted list of Indian films which had earned Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. The list includes names like Dangal (2016), Dhurandhar 2 (2026), Baahubali 2 (2017), Pushpa 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), RRR (2022), KGF Chapter 2, Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023) and Kalki 2898 AD (2024).

In terms of speed, Ramayana has achieved the feat in 8 days, while Baahubali 2 took approximately 10 to 11 days. The latest achievement also makes Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor's first film to enter the club, having already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Animal.

However, Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,000 crore globally within seven days of release.

Other Records

With its maiden century on day 5, Ramayana entered the list of top 5 highest Hindi single-day earners (net), beating Pushpa 2. It also matched Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in reaching fastest Rs 300 crore mark in Hindi net collection in India.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that Hindi film Ramayna 'continues to remain an unstoppable force' as the box office numbers are boosted by festive occasions.

"MOST IMPORTANTLY, after recording the highest-ever *single day business* on Monday [Day 5] and Tuesday [Day 6], #Ramayana recorded the highest-ever *single day business* on Wednesday [Day 7] as well... THREE CONSECUTIVE DAYS!

"The #BhaiDooj celebrations certainly provided an added boost on Wednesday, but the fact remains that #Ramayana is running purely on merit... The numbers across India, including the dubbed versions, are nothing short of FANTABULOUS," he wrote.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.