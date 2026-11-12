'Was A Bit Overwhelmed': When Sai Pallavi Cried On <i>Ramayana</i> Set

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Sita in the mythological drama. The actor revealed that there was a moment while shooting Ramayana that left her in tears.



In a chat with content creator Pallavi Raj, Sai Pallavi talked about a moment that made her feel a “bit overwhelmed” while shooting.



When Sai Pallavi Cried On Ramayana Sets



Sai Pallavi recalled that the moment actually led to her crying. It happened when her dialect coach touched her feet when she came back to the vanity van after shooting a scene.



The Premam actor said that she was very “humbled and overwhelmed” to experience that amount of love because she was playing Sita.



Recalling the moment, she said, “She (the dialect coach) knows I am Sai Pallavi, but sometimes when you play a character that you worship every day, when you have a connection with it like your mother, and when somebody embodies it, you do not care about whether that's an actor or any other human being. You just want that love.”



“So when she did that, even before she started to cry, I started to cry. I said, "What are you even doing?" So it's just that moment made me feel the character speaks so much more to so many people,” the actor added.



Sai Pallavi On Playing Sita



In the interview, Sai Pallavi described cinema as a “meditative process” as it teaches her how to play different characters and empathise with them. When it came to playing Sita, the actor was unsure if she had the compassion, faith or strength to portray a character like that.



“So when you don't know how to encounter a situation like this, all you can do is just pray and surrender. So I did only that. I said this is beyond my power. I think it's important that I just surrender to God and let her work through me. So that is what I've done,” Sai Pallavi explained.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Ravie Dubey and others. Its worldwide gross collection is Rs 934.55 crore.



Also Read: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India, Rs 900 Crore Worldwide