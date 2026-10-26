"A Game Is Being Played": Govinda Says Wife Sunita Ahuja Is Being "Manipulated" Amid Affair Rumours

After months of speculations, Govinda has finally addressed wife Sunita Ahuja's allegations of infidelity. The actor believes his wife was being manipulated by someone and claimed to have foreseen this phase seven to eight years ago.

During an interview with ABP Live, Govinda shared, “I'm not focusing on what people are saying because that's just a phase they're going through. Everybody's reacting this way across the country, especially ladies. I never object to ladies' reactions. I keep quiet and respectful because I know that if I do, once this phase is over, the wounds will remain. I don't want to cast any doubt on my behaviour, unless someone forces me to.”

The actor revealed that it is not in his nature to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. “I said seven to eight years ago that I'd go through something like this. Now, we're all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I'd betray them one day.”

Govinda claimed that a “game is being played” involving him and Sunita. He hinted that someone is manipulating Sunita. “There comes a time in every household that your close ones can't see beyond you. They get manipulated and influenced,” he said, clarifying that he had let Sunita have her time in the spotlight because she contributed a great deal to his life and career.

“I have eaten so much into her luck that whatever name and respect I've earned is because of my mother's blessings and my wife, because of whom I've never looked back. So, she's been lucky for me,” he said.

Govinda further claimed that he'd never defame his wife and said that he'd keep dodging her claims till the ones influencing her give up. “I'll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That's when they'll realise they've messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I'm not falling into their trap,” he added.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been under public scrutiny for months after Sunita alleged that the actor was unfaithful to her. She has also claimed that Govinda is having an affair with his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. However, the actor denied the claims.

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