Matthew Perry's Sister Opens Up About The 'Betrayal' She Felt After <i>Friends</i> Star's Death At 54

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023. His sister has spoken about the sense of betrayal she felt after the actor's death in Netflix's documentary series The One About Matthew Perry. She pointed to the actions of his long-time assistant during his battle with addiction.

In Netflix's documentary series, the late actor's family, friends, and colleagues shed light on his life, struggles with substance abuse, and the events leading up to his death.

In the third episode, Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, discussed Kenneth "Kenny" Iwamasa, the actor's live-in assistant, who was later convicted for his role in obtaining and administering ketamine to Perry. Mia said Iwamasa had been a part of her brother's life for nearly three decades and was well aware of the challenges he faced with addiction.

Speaking in the documentary, she described feeling deeply disappointed and betrayed by the decisions made while Perry was at his most vulnerable. According to Mia, those closest to the actor understood the seriousness of his struggles and had hoped the people around him would help protect his recovery rather than enable harmful behaviour.

Mia said, "Kenny's known my brother for the past 30 years. He knows what he's battling. The level of betrayal we all felt. He should have known better. He could have quit his job. He could have come and told one of the family members. He could have done a lot of different things. He could have made a lot of different choices. I felt like I had been duped deeply."

Iwamasa was later sentenced to prison for his involvement in the case. The documentary also explores the legal proceedings that followed Perry's death and the efforts made by his loved ones to ensure accountability.

Also Read: The One About Matthew Perry Review: 15 Rehabs, 30 Years Of Therapy And A $7-Million Battle For Sobriety