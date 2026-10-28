Qazi Touqeer On Why He Won't Reveal Arijit Singh's Early Struggles

Arijit Singh is one of India's most celebrated playback singers today. Did you know his journey to success began long before chartbusters like Tum Hi Ho and Kesariya made him a household name? While fans remain curious about the singer's early struggles, his longtime friend Qazi Touqeer has made it clear that some stories are not his to tell.

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Qazi opened up about his friendship with Arijit. He recalled their early days in the music industry.

Qazi said Arijit has never publicly discussed his hardships, even after achieving immense success. “Aaj tak Arijit Singh ne kisi interview mein yeh sab nahi bola hai ki main ro raha tha, main sadak pe tha," he said.

Reflecting on how people often speak about their difficult beginnings after achieving success, Qazi pointed out that Arijit has taken a different approach.

“Kuch haasil kiya na, toh log kya kehte hain ki ‘Kuch nahi tha mere paas, phir maine aise kiya, waise kiya…,'” he added.

"Kahani mereko pata hai, main thodi na bataunga," Qazi said, underlining his decision to respect his friend's privacy.

Qazi also spoke about Arijit's determination and passion for music, describing him as someone whose dedication stood out even during their early days.

Qazi Touqeer And Arijit Singh's Friendship Goes Back To Fame Gurukul

Qazi and Arijit first met in 2005 when they participated in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul. Qazi won the competition alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, while Arijit finished sixth.

Although their careers took different paths, the two maintained their friendship over the years. Qazi has often spoken warmly about Arijit, praising his talent, humility and commitment to music.

Their bond also made headlines recently when Arijit showed his support for Qazi following his entry into Bigg Boss 20.

Arijit said, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.”

Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read | 'Will Watch Bigg Boss For First Time': Arijit Singh Cheers For 'Rockstar' Friend Qazi Touqeer