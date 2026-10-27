<i>Godzilla Minus Zero</i> Avoids <i>Ramayana</i> Clash, India Release Pushed By 2 Weeks: Report

The release of Godzilla Minus Zero in India may have to wait a little longer, with the Japanese film reportedly moving its theatrical debut by two weeks to avoid competing with Ramayana for premium screens. The sequel to Godzilla Minus One was originally scheduled to release on November 6, just a day after Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana: Part One arrives in cinemas on November 5.

According to Variety India, the decision to postpone the film was taken to protect its box office prospects. Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, is expected to occupy a large share of premium large-format (PLF) screens, including IMAX. This would leave Godzilla Minus Zero with very few opportunities to screen in these formats if it arrived on its original date.

A source close to the development told Variety India, "The most likely scenario is that 'Ramayana' will release on its announced date (November 5), while 'Godzilla Minus Zero' will arrive in theaters two weeks later, quite like 'Project Hail Mary' was rescheduled to release two weeks after 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge."

The revised release window would give Godzilla Minus Zero a better chance of securing premium screens across Indian cinemas. With Ramayana expected to dominate the large-format space, the Japanese film could have been left with as little as one PLF show, along with limited access to other premium formats. A two-week gap could help it reach audiences looking to experience the film on the biggest screens.

More About Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The film follows the success of Godzilla Minus One, which was released in 2023.

The sequel sees Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Sakura Ando, and Miou Tanaka return to their respective roles.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Ramayana is set to release in theatres on November 5, while the second instalment of the mythological epic is scheduled to arrive in 2027.

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