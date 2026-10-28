Sai Pallavi Says 'Ravana Is Not All Bad' At <i>Ramayana</i> LA Premiere, Internet Reacts

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is set to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026. Ahead of its release, the film held a premiere in Los Angeles on October 27.

A video of Sai Pallavi speaking about the mythological epic at the event has now gone viral on social media, with her remarks about Ravana drawing mixed reactions.

During a red carpet interaction, Sai spoke about how the film could introduce audiences to Indian culture and its epics.

However, it was her comments about Ravana that caught the attention of social media users.

She said, "At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time."

The video prompted a range of responses, with some users questioning her choice of words while others defended the context of her statement.

One user shared the clip and wrote, "This type of statement should be avoided because it will only fuel negativity and controversy."

Another commented, "A woman praising her abductor."

One user offered a different interpretation, writing, ""Not all bad" means a person with some bad qualities and good qualities. It isn't controversial in my opinion."

Another social media user appeared concerned about the backlash the actor might face, commenting, "Nah man, she's already catching enough hate. No need to add to it with statements like that."

Others felt that her statement was being taken out of context. Defending the actor, one user wrote, "People want controversy over everything. She clearly compares ravana to our inner demon which everyone has and that we should conquer them."

Ramayana is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

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