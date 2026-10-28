AR Rahman Reacts As <i>Ramayana</i> Song <i>Mangal Rang</i> Tops YouTube Music Charts Amid Online Debate

AR Rahman's song Mangal Rang from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana has been the subject of debate on social media.

From criticism of its music to questions about a scene featuring Lord Rama and Sita, the song has sparked several discussions online. Amid the reactions, AR Rahman has now shared that the track has reached the No. 1 spot on YouTube Music.

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar-winning composer shared a screenshot of the song's ranking and thanked listeners for their support. "No 1 on @youtubemusic. Thanks for the love everyone," he wrote.

AR Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman, also reacted to the post, commenting, "You will always shine."

Several users came forward to support the composer amid the criticism surrounding the song.

One user wrote, "Hated by many, defeated by None. I repeat 'None'."

Another commented, "Beautiful song, looks like the paid negativity didn't work."

A third user wrote, "Love your enemies."

Another comment read, "Ignore the negativity, Sir. Your legacy is far greater than the voices of criticism. You have made INDIA proud and placed Indian music on the world stage with your extraordinary talent."

Why Mangal Rang Has Sparked Debate

Soon after Mangal Rang was released, some social media users criticised its musical arrangement, with several comparing its beats to qawwali. Others accused AR Rahman of reusing elements from his older Tamil songs for the track.

The discussion later shifted to a scene featuring Lord Rama and Sita. In the sequence, women are seen applying haldi to Rama while Sita stands beside him.

Some viewers questioned Sita's presence at the ceremony, arguing that brides traditionally did not attend the groom's haldi ceremony. Others offered a different interpretation, suggesting that the scene could be part of a coronation ceremony, which would explain Sita's presence.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey play pivotal roles in the film.

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