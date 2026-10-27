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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Cyclone Arnab is moving faster than expected, and it is now set to reach the coast in the early hours of Wednesday. The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the very severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall early on Wednesday.

According to a Met Department update, the storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. The crossing is expected between 2 am and 4 am.

The system is over the west-central Bay of Bengal. In the six hours up to 5:30 pm on Tuesday, it moved west to northwest at 18 kmph, the Met Department said.

"It is very likely to continue to move nearly west-northwestwards during the next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph (and) gusting to 150 kmph during early hours of October 28," it said.

The Met Department observed that Arnab is interacting with the land surface and that the outer spiral band has entered the land.

It also explained why the timing has moved up. "Due to faster movement, the landfall of the cyclone is expected early, likely during early hours around 2 am to 4 am on Wednesday", it added.

Follow The LIVE Updates on Cyclone Arnab Here:

Oct 27, 2026 23:33 (IST)
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Aviation Ministry Holds Review

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) held a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety, as Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

The IMD expects the cyclonic storm to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, with winds of 125 to 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph.

Flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, are expected to be the most affected. Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may also see delays, depending on the storm’s track.

Oct 27, 2026 23:31 (IST)
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: “Protecting Every Life Is Our Foremost Priority,” Says Andhra Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the state government was closely monitoring preparations for Cyclone Arnab, with evacuation plans and emergency response arrangements in place to protect vulnerable residents.

“Protecting every life is our foremost priority as Andhra Pradesh prepares to face #CycloneArnab,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Oct 27, 2026 23:29 (IST)
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Nepal Suspends Trekking Permits for Restricted Areas Over Cyclone Arnab

Nepal’s Department of Immigration has suspended the issuance of trekking permits for restricted areas in the high-hill and Himalayan regions for October 29–31, citing a high risk of heavy snowfall, snowstorms and avalanches.

The decision follows a warning by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority urging tourists to avoid travelling to these areas during the three days.

A special post-monsoon bulletin issued by the Nepal Meteorological Department said earlier that Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal was gaining strength and was expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and a high risk of snowfall and avalanches across several parts of the Himalayan country.

(IANS)

Oct 27, 2026 23:05 (IST)
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Andhra Energy Department Mobilises 6,000 Personnel To Tackle Cyclone Arnab

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday directed power utilities to remain on high alert and prioritise public safety amid Cyclone Arnab threat, with around 6,000 personnel mobilised to minimise loss of life and damage to property.

Oct 27, 2026 23:03 (IST)
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Odisha Shuts Schools In 16 Of 30 Districts

Odisha closed schools in 16 of its 30 districts and raced against time to move people in vulnerable areas to safety amid heavy rains and strong winds preceding the "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab's expected landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast early Wednesday.

Oct 27, 2026 23:02 (IST)
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Western Disturbance And Cyclone Arnab To Bring Rain To Delhi NCR

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Delhi To Get Rain Tomorrow, Thanks To A Cyclone Over 1,500 km Away

Oct 27, 2026 22:58 (IST)
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Landfall Expected After 2 am

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