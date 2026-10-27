Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Cyclone Arnab is moving faster than expected, and it is now set to reach the coast in the early hours of Wednesday. The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the very severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall early on Wednesday.
According to a Met Department update, the storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. The crossing is expected between 2 am and 4 am.
The system is over the west-central Bay of Bengal. In the six hours up to 5:30 pm on Tuesday, it moved west to northwest at 18 kmph, the Met Department said.
"It is very likely to continue to move nearly west-northwestwards during the next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph (and) gusting to 150 kmph during early hours of October 28," it said.
The Met Department observed that Arnab is interacting with the land surface and that the outer spiral band has entered the land.
It also explained why the timing has moved up. "Due to faster movement, the landfall of the cyclone is expected early, likely during early hours around 2 am to 4 am on Wednesday", it added.
Follow The LIVE Updates on Cyclone Arnab Here:
Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Aviation Ministry Holds Review
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) held a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety, as Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.
The IMD expects the cyclonic storm to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, with winds of 125 to 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph.
Flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, are expected to be the most affected. Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may also see delays, depending on the storm’s track.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: “Protecting Every Life Is Our Foremost Priority,” Says Andhra Chief Minister
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the state government was closely monitoring preparations for Cyclone Arnab, with evacuation plans and emergency response arrangements in place to protect vulnerable residents.
“Protecting every life is our foremost priority as Andhra Pradesh prepares to face #CycloneArnab,” Naidu said in a post on X.
Protecting every life is our foremost priority as Andhra Pradesh prepares to face #CycloneArnab. I have reviewed the situation four times since this morning and remain in constant contact with District Collectors and senior officials. Through continuous reviews, I am monitoring evacuations and ensuring that personnel, equipment and essential supplies reach vulnerable areas promptly. We have identified 2,199 cyclone shelters and prepared evacuation plans, prioritising the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. Already, 2,360 pregnant women have been shifted to medical facilities. Twelve NDRF and ten SDRF teams have been assigned to the districts, with deployment underway. Police, Fire Services and medical teams are mobilised, while the Navy and Coast Guard are ready to assist. Food, drinking water, medicines and generators are being arranged, and over 8,400 power restoration personnel have been mobilised. Control rooms are functioning round the clock. I appeal to everyone to remain calm, stay alert and cooperate with the authorities. Move immediately to designated shelters when advised. Fishermen must not venture into the sea until official clearance is given. Keep essential supplies and charged phones ready. Avoid unnecessary travel, beaches, riverbanks, floodwaters and fallen power lines. Remain in safe shelter until authorities confirm that the danger has passed. Follow official updates and government precautions. Do not circulate rumours. Please check on vulnerable neighbours and inform local officials of anyone needing assistance. The government machinery is working continuously for your safety. Your timely cooperation will help us protect lives. Together, we will face this challenge.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Nepal Suspends Trekking Permits for Restricted Areas Over Cyclone Arnab
Nepal’s Department of Immigration has suspended the issuance of trekking permits for restricted areas in the high-hill and Himalayan regions for October 29–31, citing a high risk of heavy snowfall, snowstorms and avalanches.
The decision follows a warning by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority urging tourists to avoid travelling to these areas during the three days.
A special post-monsoon bulletin issued by the Nepal Meteorological Department said earlier that Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal was gaining strength and was expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and a high risk of snowfall and avalanches across several parts of the Himalayan country.
(IANS)
Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Andhra Energy Department Mobilises 6,000 Personnel To Tackle Cyclone Arnab
Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday directed power utilities to remain on high alert and prioritise public safety amid Cyclone Arnab threat, with around 6,000 personnel mobilised to minimise loss of life and damage to property.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Odisha Shuts Schools In 16 Of 30 Districts
Odisha closed schools in 16 of its 30 districts and raced against time to move people in vulnerable areas to safety amid heavy rains and strong winds preceding the "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab's expected landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast early Wednesday.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Western Disturbance And Cyclone Arnab To Bring Rain To Delhi NCR
Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Landfall Expected After 2 am
The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] overWestcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwardswith a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 1730 hrs ISTof today, the 27th October, 2026 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude16.3°N and longitude 82.7°E, about 90 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh),170 km south-southwest of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km east-northeastof Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 240 km east-northeast of Bapatla (AndhraPradesh), and 410 km southwest ofGopalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to continue to move nearly west-northwestwards during nextfew hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coastsbetween Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severecyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to150 kmph during early hours of 28th October, 2026. Very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” is interacting with the land surfaceand the outer spiral band has entered into the land. Due to faster movement,the landfall of cyclone is expected early. It is likely to make landfall duringearly hours (2-4 AM) of 28th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026