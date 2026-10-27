Weather Tomorrow: Cyclone Arnab And Western Disturbance To Bring Rain To Delhi-NCR

Weather Update October 28: Northern and eastern India are bracing for a sudden weather shift as the 'very severe' Cyclone Arnab interacts with an approaching western disturbance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (Oct 27) forecast isolated to scattered rainfall across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab from October 28 to November 1, while parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh could face heavy to extremely heavy downpours. This unseasonal weather system is expected to trigger a significant drop in daytime temperatures, bringing cloudy skies and rain that may impact Karwa Chauth celebrations.

'[Cyclone Arnab] is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026," IMD said in a press release, adding that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood.

Owing to the favourable meteorological conditions, the AQI in the national capital will remain under control at least till this weekend. Typically October end is the period when air pollution begins to peak in Delhi and adjoining areas.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius to 17 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5 degrees Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.5 degrees Celsius to -3.0 degrees Celsius) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northeast direction with wind speed reaching up to 12 kmph during the morning hours," IMD said in a press release.

"Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Oct 29; Uttarakhand during October 29-30," it added.

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Cyclone Arnab Impact

As per IMD, isolated to very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana and Vidarbha on October 28, followed by Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha on October 29, and extending into Bihar from October 29-30. Wind speeds are expected to reach between 125 to 150 kmph as the cyclone makes landfall along the Andhra and Yanam coasts.

"After landfall, it would start decreasing becoming gale wind speed reaching 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph by evening of 28th October, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph by morning of 29th October and decrease gradually thereafter," the release added.