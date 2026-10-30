Cyclone Arnab Triggers Political Storm In Andhra, Jagan Reddy Targets Chandrababu Naidu

Cyclone Arnab may have weakened after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, but its political fallout is intensifying, with YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led government over alleged delays in farmer relief.

Addressing regional coordinators and district presidents through a video conference on Thursday, YS Jagan alleged that the TDP led NDA government was focusing more on publicity than providing assistance to cyclone-hit farmers.

He questioned the Chief Minister's dependency on Real Time Governance System (RTGS) reviews, asking how genuine crop losses could be assessed without officials visiting affected fields.

"Farmers have suffered devastating losses due to Cyclone Arnab, but the government has failed to provide timely relief and is concentrating on publicity." he said.

He pointed out preliminary estimates of extensive agricultural damage, particularly in Konaseema, the Godavari districts and Anakapalli.

The YSRCP chief claimed ''nearly 12 lakh acres have suffered crop damage, with paddy, coconut, banana and aquaculture farmers facing huge losses."

He also alleged that pending input subsidies and shortfalls in Annadata Sukhibhava payments had compounded farmers' difficulties.

"Nearly Rs. 600 crore in input subsidy from Cyclone Montha remains pending." and added that

"The government promised Rs. 60,000 over three years under Annadata Sukhibhava but has paid only Rs. 19,000, leaving Rs. 41,000 pending."

The political confrontation has extended to the upcoming local-body elections.

He warned party leaders about alleged intimidation, forced withdrawals, nomination irregularities and possible interference during polling.

He directed party cadres to document violations through video evidence, coordinate with polling agents and pursue complaints before the State Election Commission and courts.

The opposition also raised specific concerns over Pulivendula, alleging that outsiders could be brought in to influence polling. YSRCP leaders demanded stronger security, CCTV surveillance and live webcasting at polling stations.

The State Election Commission has revised the election schedule, with urban local-body polling set for November 1 and MPTC-ZPTC polling for November 5. The Commission has also taken steps to address complaints following Supreme Court directions.

He instructed YSRCP leaders to remain accessible to cyclone victims while simultaneously monitoring the election process.

With agricultural losses and electoral controversies dominating the political discourse, Andhra Pradesh faces a challenging week on both the relief and political fronts.

Meanwhile, government assessments have also indicated extensive damage. Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reported preliminary crop losses across approximately 3.51 lakh hectares and sought financial assistance from the Centre.