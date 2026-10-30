Group Of Thieving Black Bears Steal Six-Pack Of Beer, Snacks From Couple's Truck

A group of hungry black bears raided a couple's truck in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and helped themselves to some snacks and a pack of beer cans. The incident took place on October 14, with the gang of thieving bears caught on camera, causing trouble while the couple helplessly watched their supplies being taken away.

Pam Conley, who captured the video, said they did not even have the time to unpack the truck before the group broke into the truck. The video showed four bears poking around inside the truck, initially pulling a bag of snacks and then a six-pack of beer, which crashed into the pavement, according to a report in New York Post.

“We didn't have a chance to unpack the truck yet, so of course, we had snacks in there, and they just helped themselves to granola bars, beer and Crunch ‘n Munch.”

The couple attempted to approach the bears and scare them away, but were quickly reminded by the retaliatory animals to mind their own business. Notably, black bears are omnivorous animals. They rely heavily on their sense of smell for finding food and can smell a food source from few kilometres away,

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Previous Instance

Earlier this month, a black bear broke into a local library in California, took a stroll around the compound, and helped itself to a jar of honey. What made the incident more memorable was the fact that it took place on Oct. 14, the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of Winnie-the-Pooh, created by AA Milne.

Upon entering, the bear straightaway went for the staff snack supply, where it helped itself to peanut butter, a selection of peach pups, cookies and one jar of honey.

Satiated, the bear then took a full tour of the library, perusing the new releases and inspecting the reference desk before, evidently content with its visit, letting itself out and departing for the day," Mono County Free Libraries said.

While most would have anticipated an apex predator like a black bear to leave its mark, the library said no damage was reported. No shelves were toppled, and no books were harmed.