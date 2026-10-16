Watch: Black Bear Breaks Into California Library, Steals Honey On Winnie-the-Pooh's 100th Birthday

A real-life Winnie-the-Pooh moment unfolded in California when a black bear broke into a local library, took a stroll around the compound before helping itself to a jar of honey. Making the incident even more memorable, the break-in happened on Wednesday (Oct. 14), the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of the adorable pig, created by AA Milne.

The surveillance footage shared by Mono County Free Libraries shows the bear entering the library around 6 am local time, well before the public opening at 10 am.

"On the very day the world marks 100 years since AA Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh was first published, a black bear made its way inside the Mammoth Lakes Library branch of the Mono County Free Libraries before opening hours, and, in a tribute no one asked for, went straight for the honey," the library captioned the accompanying video.

Upon entering, the bear straightaway went for the staff snack supply where it helped itself to peanut butter, a selection of peach pups, cookies and one jar of honey.

"Satiated, the bear then took a full tour of the library, perusing the new releases and inspecting the reference desk before, evidently content with its visit, letting itself out and departing for the day."

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'No Damage'

While most would have anticipated an apex predator like a black bear to leave its mark, the library said no damage was reported. No shelves were toppled, and no books were harmed.

"While we love an enthusiastic patron, and we understand the excitement of the centennial," said Director of Libraries, Josef Bopp. "We do remind patrons- and perhaps more importantly our bears- that snacks are not part of the circulating collection."

Winnie-the-Pooh was first published on October 14, 1926, introducing readers to a "Bear of Very Little Brain" with a very large appetite for honey. In what can only be dubbed as a life-imitating art moment, the bear's visit and clandestine consumption of honey on Winnie-the-Pooh's centennial has now caught social media's attention.