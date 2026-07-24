Black Bear Electrocuted After Stranding On Power Pole In New Mexico

In a heartbreaking incident, a black bear was electrocuted after getting stranded on top of an electric pole in New Mexico on Monday (Jul 20). Video footage of the stranded bear, which circulated widely this week, showed it stuck 22 feet off the ground, panting heavily near wires that carry 7,200 volts.

Shannon Mullens, who was driving with her family on a desolate highway in rural New Mexico, initially spotted the bear as her fiancé reported the incident to emergency services. Robin Dawson, another passerby, said he reported the incident and was told the case would be referred to New Mexico Fish and Wildlife.

“The bear was at the top of a high-voltage power pole that was charged," Dawson said, as per USA Today. "You could tell the bear was alive but in distress. You could hear it panting from across the road."

Dawson waited for over 30 minutes for the authorities to show up, but no one did. When he called 911 again, he was informed that no one would be arriving and that the bear would come down when he was ready.

By the time a utility crew and a sheriff's deputy arrived, the bear had been electrocuted. Sheriff Curtis Skaggs of Union County said the bear's body was found on the ground.

“The reporting party was instructed to leave the bear alone so it could come down on its own and local dispatch was asked to instruct concerned citizens to leave the bear alone; however, some members of the public continued to stop next to the power pole to film and take pictures of the bear, so the bear remained at the top of the pole,” the New Mexico Department of Wildlife said in a statement.

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New Mexico's black bears vary in colour from black and brown to reddish and blonde, though cinnamon is most common. These large game mammals typically live within the state's densely forested mountain regions.

However, younger bears searching for new territory often stray from these traditional areas. This displacement frequently causes them to wander far afield from their typical mountain habitat.