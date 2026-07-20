2 Students Killed After Rath Yatra Chariot Touches Live Wire In Jharkhand

Two students were electrocuted and five others injured after a chariot used during the Rath Yatra came into contact with an 11,000-volt overhead power line in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at a village within Torpa police station limits, where around 10 boys were playing with the chariot, and some of them climbed onto it.

"The chariot came in contact with a live 11,000-volt overhead power line, injuring at least seven boys. Three of the seriously injured were referred to the Sadar hospital, where two were brought dead, while the others are being treated at a hospital in Torpa," a police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Khunti, Dr Anand Kishor Oraon said three boys, all around 15 years old, were brought to the hospital.

"Two of them were brought dead, while the other is undergoing treatment," he said.

The chariot involved in the incident had been parked at Mausi Bari in Torpa, another police officer said.

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