Colorado Residents Shocked To Find Black Bear Honking SUV Horn Overnight

In an unusual incident, a black bear trapped inside an SUV in Gold Hill, Colorado, honked the vehicle's horn throughout the night, leading residents to believe a rude neighbour was blaring it on purpose. The apex predator had climbed into the car through an unlocked door before it got shut, sealing it inside. Homeowner Patrick Sullivan shared cellphone footage Sunday morning showing the bear seated in the front, leaning on the horn, after residents went out to find the cause of the noise.

The video going viral on social media shows the moment a man frees the animal without approaching the vehicle directly. He ties a long rope to a rear door handle, then walks a safe distance away before pulling it to pop the door open. The bear scrambles out within seconds and dashes into the woods.

Residents said the animal had caused notable damage during its time trapped inside, including denting the side panel and setting off the driver's side airbag. The interior also bore signs of the struggle to escape.

The incident, which unfolded overnight into Sunday, left neighbours relieved once they realised the actual source of the disturbance. Sullivan's footage of the rescue quickly drew attention for the improvised method used to free the bear, a solution that kept the rescuer at a safe distance while still allowing the door to open remotely.

Local wildlife officials often recommend such caution, since a trapped and frightened bear can behave unpredictably at close range. No injuries to residents or the animal were reported, and the bear returned to the surrounding wilderness once released.

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Woman, Her Pet Escape Bear

Last month, a woman and her pet dog narrowly escaped a dangerous encounter with a 180-kilogram grizzly bear during a routine morning hike in Alberta, Canada. The incident took place near Mount Engadine Lodge, as per Alberta Forestry and Parks, where the woman had gone out with her coffee and her leashed dog.

The woman screamed "no" but maintained her composure without running, which kept the animal from attacking. The bear finally broke its charge, stepped into the woods, and watched them as the hiker seized the opportunity and ran towards what looked like the entry to the hiking trail with cars parked.