Video: Bear Wrestles, Beats Up Zookeeper In China After Smelling Carrots

A black bear attacked a zookeeper at Hangzhou Safari Park in East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday. The park authorities explained that the attack happened because the keeper was carrying a big bag of carrots and apples, which the bear noticed. The bear got excited and jumped on the keeper to try to get the food. Park authorities stated that neither the keeper nor the bear was hurt in the incident.

According to multiple videos shared on social media, the bear knocked the keeper to the ground. He struggled to escape, while the animal continued to target him.

The staff intervened using available props, including a basketball hoop, sticks, chairs, and stools, to separate the bear from the keeper.

The keeper then managed to get away with great difficulty before the bear lunged at him again.

A zoo handler was briefly attacked by a black bear during a performance at Hangzhou Safari Park. The worker is safe, the bear has been removed from public shows, and officials say smell of treats may have triggered the animal's reaction. pic.twitter.com/qtI38aBV0B — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 7, 2025

The video quickly circulated on social media, with many raising concerns about animal handling and safety measures in live performances.

One person commented, "If you lived in a zoo and were required to do tricks for other species, you'd eventually snap too."

Another wrote, "When he finally got free, the zookeeper went back to fight the bear again."

"No sympathy. These bears should not be held captive and on top of that, forced to perform "tricks" for dummies to consume," wrote the next.

"We need to stop using animals for profit," commented another.

According to Global Times, two keepers were guiding two black bears onto the stage for another round of the show when one of the bears, instead of performing, suddenly pounced on its keeper.

The worker is safe, and the bear has been removed from public shows, it said. Officials added that the smell of treats may have triggered the animal.