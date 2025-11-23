Bear Attacks Cook In Japan Ramen Shop. He Fights Off And Continues Cooking

A viral incident from Japan has left the internet stunned, especially the food community. A ramen shop employee in Aomori prefecture was attacked by a bear in the early hours of the morning while preparing for the restaurant's opening. Despite suffering injuries to his face and bleeding, the 57-year-old cook returned to his station and continued prepping ingredients as though nothing had happened.

Japan has seen an alarming increase in bear-related incidents this year, making this episode even more concerning for locals and authorities, reported the South China Morning Post.

Surge In Bear Attacks Across Japan

According to Japan's Ministry of Environment, at least 13 people have been killed in bear attacks this year - the highest number since 2006 - while more than 100 others have been injured nationwide. Communities in the north, including Aomori, have been particularly affected due to increasing bear sightings near residential and commercial areas.

Bear Encounter At Ramen Shop

On November 9, the cook was preparing soup stock around 5 am at the back of the ramen shop when he unexpectedly came face to face with a one-metre-tall bear. Believing at first that it was a large dog, he was taken by surprise when the animal lunged at him.

The shop manager later told South China Morning Post that the man fought back and managed to repel the bear by "throwing it back." He sustained scratches on his eyelid and nose, leaving his face covered in blood.

Cook Continues Working Despite Injuries

What surprised both the shop manager and social media users was the employee's response. Instead of seeking immediate medical help, the cook returned to his workstation and continued making preparations, reportedly saying: "It was nothing. The shop must open."

When the manager arrived at 5.30 am, he insisted that the man visit a hospital to prevent infection. The employee was found to be stable but was sent on sick leave to recover from swelling caused by the attack.

Safety Measures And Temporary Closure

The ramen shop temporarily closed after the incident, with staff relocated to other outlets. The manager also stated that the restaurant is now preparing to install a bear-proof fence to prevent similar encounters in the future. He added that it was fortunate the attack occurred on a Sunday, as the kindergarten next door remained closed.