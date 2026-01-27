How Gurugram Leopard Trail Plan Ended In Kidnapping, Rape Attempt In SUV

In a chilling incident in Gurugram, a man allegedly forced a 23-year-old woman into a Mahindra Scorpio SUV and attempted to rape her. The accused, 25-year-old Gaurav Rathi, has been arrested, and police said they are investigating all angles of the crime, which took place near Leopard Trail, a popular hangout place in the Aravallis.

The woman's friend has said in a complaint to the police that she is from Haryana's Sirsa district and works for a real estate company in Gurugram, where she lives as a paying guest. The two of them were returning from an event early on Sunday morning when they decided to stop at Leopard Trail.

Suddenly, a Scorpio SUV stopped them. The woman's friend got out of the car and an argument with Rathi began. During this altercation, the woman, too, stepped out. Rathi, according to the complaint, snatched the phone of the woman's friend, beat him up, and then forced her into the SUV and sped away.

The woman's friend chased the SUV in his Hyundai Aura, but fell behind. Eventually, he approached the police. After a two-hour search, the cops found the Scorpio SUV in Sakatpur, not very far from the Leopard Trail area. One of the SUV's wheels was stuck in a drain, and the car's bonnet was damaged, suggesting that rash driving led to an accident.

Rathi was found in a half-naked condition, and the woman was unconscious in the back seat of the SUV. A case of kidnapping and attempted rape has been registered, police said, adding that further probe is on.

Police have also found that Rathi runs a fruit stall and had borrowed the SUV from an acquaintance before allegedly committing this crime. Police are also questioning the car's owner in this connection.

Inputs by Sahil Manchanda