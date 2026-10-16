All About Yoo Ji-won, Korean Running Influencer Who Died Just Before Completing Marathon

Yoo Ji-won, a popular South Korean athlete and running influencer, died tragically during the Seoul Race half marathon on Sunday (Oct 11), less than a kilometre away from the finish line. A race official found Yoo unconscious on a street near the finish line of the 21 km race and contacted the emergency services.

In a statement on Instagram, Seoul Race announced Yoo's death, stating that all efforts were made to save her life. She was given CPR and rushed to the hospital. However, she never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead soon after.

"On October 11th at around 8:49 AM, a participant on the half course of the Seoul Race collapsed at the 20.6km mark. After first aid on the scene, they were transported to a medical facility by ambulance and received treatment, but unfortunately, they passed away," read the statement.

"We pray for the departed soul to rest in peace and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We also offer our heartfelt condolences to the participants who were deeply saddened by the news of the departed's passing."

The organising committee of the race said it was closely monitoring the situation, adding that it would take necessary follow-up measures whilst offering its deepest condolences to the family.

One of her friends and fellow runner content creators, Bummy, remembered her final moments, detailing that he noticed a large crowd forming near the finish area after completing his race.

“Near the finish line of the Seoul Race, I saw a crowd gathering and thought someone must have been hurt. As soon as I crossed the finish line, I looked for you on the awards podium, but then came the unsettling news, and I began to sense a reality I didn't want to believe," he wrote.

“I dropped everything and rushed to the hospital, hoping to see you one last time, but I am so sorry I couldn't stay by your side until the very end.”

Also Read | Goku Voice Actor Masako Nozawa Compares AI Videos Using Her Voice To Theft: 'I Can't Forgive Them'

Who Was Yoo Ji-won?

Yoo was a rising figure in the global amateur running scene who built a loyal audience of more than 9000 followers on Instagram by documenting her training programs and athletic milestones.

Yoo had a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence Semiconductors from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Ewha Womans University, according to her Instagram bio. Despite her accomplishments in STEM, Yoo was extremely passionate about running.