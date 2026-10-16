Goku Voice Actor Masako Nozawa Compares AI Videos Using Her Voice To Theft: 'I Can't Forgive Them'

Masako Nozawa, 89, the legendary Japanese voice behind Goku, the hero of the popular anime Dragon Ball series, has called out the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos that use her voice without her permission. Addressing the issue publicly for the first time, Nozawa called the practice "unforgivable" and compared it to theft.

Speaking to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Nozawa said she was not aware until recently that her voice was being used without her permission to develop AI videos.

"I cannot tolerate it being used without permission. I want them to follow the rules," said Nozawa, adding that no matter how much they tried, it was not her voice, which made her furious.

"That's not my voice. I can't forgive them for using it without permission; it's like theft, and it makes me furious. I believe my voice and my acting are my own. If they're going to use even a little bit of it, they should get my permission."

Nozawa, who has also voiced characters such as Hiroshi in Dokonjo Gaeru and Tetsuro Hoshino in Galaxy Express 999 said the AI voice did not have her heart.

“It might even be a perfect copy. But it has no heart, does it? Without heart, it's no good, whatever the role. Even a voice that's only crying is different when you cry with real feeling. That's what I believe.”

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Using AI to impersonate artists has become a major issue in Japan and across the world. On Thursday, the Japan Actors Union announced that it has created its first set of guidelines on the use of AI voices. The group consists of about 2,600 members, including voice actors.

The guidelines stated that prior consent of performers or their agency needs to be obtained before their voice is used in AI videos. Additionally, when generating a voice by training the AI with the voice of a dead person, the AI must respect the person's wishes during their lifetime and obtain permission from their family or other relevant parties.