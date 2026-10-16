'It's A Humiliation Ritual': Bengaluru Tenant Reveals Difficulty In Getting Deposit Back

While Bengaluru rental prices have soared meteorically in the last few years, the behaviour of landlords has been in a constant downward spiral. Most of the homeowners charge a premium for rent and demand hefty deposit sums before making excuses to not return the money. Highlighting the trend, a Bengaluru resident renting a house for the first time in the city said it was a 'humiliation ritual' after the landlord refused to return their deposit money.

In a social media post, the resident said they were an ideal tenant who always made the payments on time for the last three years, and yet when the landlord's turn came to return the favour, they started creating a nuisance.

"Been a compliant and good tenant who always paid on time for the past 3 years. I've been constantly following up with the landlord to pay up my deposit and nada," the tenant wrote.

The tenant said it was 'unbelievable' that landlords were being constantly allowed to get away with such behaviour.

"Just getting straight up ignored or getting excuses. Hate how much I have to beg for my own money," they said.

"When they are wealthy and still try to get away from paying people. Disgusting. I do know lawyers and will have to unfortunately explore that as advised by folks here if I don't get the money back in a few days."

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'Calls For Arbitration'

Highlighting that it was a city-wide issue, social media users advised the tenant to seek legal help if the landlord continues to delay the payment.

"Thinking of starting a startup where I can help tenants get their security deposit back. Of course, I will charge a fee for the service but only upon successful recovery," said one user, while another added: "This actually calls for a huge arbitration opportunity, but I guess it's not worth the hassle for anybody."

A third commented: "They are betting on you not fighting back. I had a super wealthy landleech in Hyderabad who refused to give Rs 1.2 lakh deposit. I confronted him and warned that I'll litigate. That cheap man caved and returned my deposit."

A fourth said: "Dude, these people usually wait till they get a new tenant and pay you with that deposit. How long has it been? If the house is rented already and you're not yet paid, just visit a lawyer."

In an update, the tenant revealed that after the internet's help, he had managed to receive his deposit money.