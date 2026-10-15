Shop Owner Refuses Payment From Late Friend's Family, Kind Gesture Moves Internet: 'Friendship Of 35 Years'

A heartwarming video showing the deep friendship bond that men often share has made social media users teary-eyed. The now-viral video, shared by Instagram user @anchor.bhavesh shows him buying vegetables from a roadside shop set up by his late father's friend. While Bhavesh bought the vegetables that filled the entirety of his scooter's boot space, the shop owner refused to take a penny from him.

Elaborating on the incident, Bhavesh said that his father, who passed away in 2013, had a shop right across from the uncle's stall. Over the years, they formed a deep bond, which remains despite his father's death.

"The bike's trunk is completely full," Bhavesh can be heard saying in the clip, before stating that the uncle was not taking any money for the purchase.

"Come on, it's going into our own home; you don't take money from family," the shop owner replied calmly.

Bhavesh detailed that despite his father's passing 13 years ago, the friendship bond of 35 years was still intact with the shop owner, who considered him part of the family.

"It has been 30-35 years. Today, it has been 13 years since my father passed away. And he is not taking any money," said Bhavesh, who later returned to the shop with the uncle's favourite dish, kadhi chawal.

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'What A Friendship'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over one million views and thousands of comments as social media users marvelled at the friendship bond and the shop owner's respect towards his friend's family.

"That's why a man doesn't care about standards, age, or anything when it comes to making friends," said one user, while another added: "This is what true friendship looks like."

A third commented: "My father died when I was 5 years old and he was the one who stood by my family. No family member was with us, but he was. This line “It's going into our own home, you don't take money from family,” shows that friendship is all you need in your life. I wish everyone gets this kind of friendship."

A fourth said: "Dear, try to understand your father's true stature by looking at the kind of friendship he must have shared with that man. The man who is still repaying a debt of gratitude to your father even today. That is the true beauty of genuine friendship: it lives on even when you are no longer around."