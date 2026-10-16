Prashant Bhushan's 'Want Regime Change' Call, BJP Says 'We Told You So'

Even as the BJP continued to rain fire on the anti-CEC protesters, alleging that their real objective was regime change, senior advocate and part of the protesting group Prashant Bhushan on Thursday owned the accusation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a strongly worded retort, said that the comments have made protesters "agenda clear".

"Yes, we want regime change," Bhushan declared at a press conference on Thursday evening, flanked by AISA's Neha Bora and CJP's Abhijeet Dipke.

Bhushan also said spreading "disaffection" against a government is not a crime in a democracy, adding that the struggle is now "really for a regime change".

"The government alleges the opposition wants a regime change... We are currently fighting to ensure that elections are conducted properly. But if this kind of brutality continues, there will certainly be regime change. Yes, we all want regime change," he announced.

"What is wrong with that?" he continued, pointing out: "BJP led several movements for regime change? Now they are saying there is a conspiracy for regime change..."

"That is why this is now really a fight for regime change against a dictatorial government. A government that is crushing democracy," he said.

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

He added the more the authorities tried to suppress protests, the more people would take to the streets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hit back saying the Opposition agenda is to create anarchy.

"They (protesting groups) have sought to turn the nation's youth into pawns in a politics of chaos. They aim to orchestrate a 'regime change' along the lines of what occurred in Bangladesh," Singh said in Lucknow on Friday morning.

"In fact, one of them openly stated in a press conference that they drew inspiration from Bangladesh for this regime change, while another has brazenly called for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear their sole agenda," he added.

Rajnath Singh also cautioned Rahul Gandhi against "spreading chaos".

"I would like to say that Rahul Gandhi and his associates must understand that democracy is not a license to spread chaos, undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions, or obstruct India's development journey."

Neha Bora, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at a protest march. Photo Credit: @INCIndia

The BJP also hit out at the Opposition after Bhushan's comment, alleging that the SIR was just a smokescreen for Rahul Gandhi and his real agenda was to derail Indian democracy.

"Prashant Bhushan spoke about bloodshed, Neha Bora talks about Bangladesh. It shows that for Rahul Gandhi and his ecosystem the SIR process was just a smoke screen. Their ulterior motive and anarchic agenda has always been to derail Indian democracy and seize power undemocratically," BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan told NDTV.

The BJP had on Thursday launched an attack on the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the anti-CEC protests, over a video of Neha Bora where she described Bangladesh protests as an "inspiration".

"The Gen Z movement we are seeing everywhere in this country first started in Bangladesh and congratulations to you for showing us the way and extending solidarity to the young people of this country," she is heard saying in the 39-second video clip shared by the BJP leader.

The BJP called this clip proof of the "real intentions" of the protesters and trained its guns at Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi and his entire ecosystem do not wish to offer mere political resistance; they aim for regime change. In an interview, Neha Bora stated that she is inspired by the Gen Z-led movement in Bangladesh, and they intend to replicate in India what took place in Bangladesh," BJP spokesperson Pradip Bhandari had alleged on Thursday.