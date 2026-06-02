Disney Fans Left Waiting As Princess Half Marathon Sign Ups Gets Postponed

Disney fans hoping to register for the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend were met with an unexpected delay after sign ups failed to open as planned. Many runners had been preparing all day to secure their spots for the popular event, but Disney continued pushing registration updates before cancelling the launch for the day entirely.

Throughout the day, the company released multiple statements explaining that registration will be delayed and promised to share more information later. After several updates, the company finally confirmed that registration were cancelled for the day. Disney also apologised to fans who were waiting and said another update will be shared through official social media accounts.

So far, the company has not explained what caused the delay, which left many participants frustrated and confused.

As per the latest update, taking to Instagram, Disney wrote, “We know many of you are eager to register for the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, and we apologise for the delay. Unfortunately, registration will not take place today. We'll share an update on runDisney social accounts by 8:00 PM ET this evening. We appreciate your patience.”

The 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is set to take place from February 25 until March 1, 2027, at Walt Disney World Resort. The event will feature five activities for participants. The Princess 5K, themed around Tiana, is scheduled for February 26 and costs $125. The Snow White themed 10K will take place on February 27 with a registration fee of $175.

On February 28, runners can take part in the Jasmine themed Half Marathon for $269. Also on February 27 and 28, participants can complete the Disney Princess Fairy Tale Challenge, which combines the 10K and Half Marathon for a total of 19.3 miles over two days, at a cost of $449. The challenge is inspired by Ariel. The weekend will conclude on March 1 with Disney Princess Yoga at Disney's Hollywood Studios, priced at $127.