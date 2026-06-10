Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Toy Story 5 Premiere With VHS Tape, Scores Autographs From Hanks And Allen

Taylor Swift shared a nostalgic moment with Hollywood legends Tom Hanks and Tim Allen at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5. The pop superstar, 36, arrived at the premiere carrying a vintage VHS copy of the original Toy Story and had it autographed by the film's iconic voice actors.

Swift attended the premiere on Tuesday, June 9, in an off-shoulder floral mini dress and quickly caught the attention of fans and photographers with the unexpected accessory, a VHS copy of the 1995 animated classic that launched the beloved Pixar franchise.

Photos from the event showed Swift displaying the tape to Hanks, who voices Woody, and Allen, the voice behind Buzz Lightyear. The two actors later signed the collectible item for the singer on the red carpet.

Speaking to USA Today after the premiere, Hanks revealed that while he did not take a selfie with Swift, he did sign her original VHS copy of the movie. The actor joked that Swift should have brought along the 'VHS machine' as well, saying that "we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well."

The interaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the premiere, with fans celebrating Swift's long-standing affection for the animated adventure comedy franchise.

Swift's appearance at the premiere follows the release of her new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, which features in the new Disney-Pixar animated sequel, Toy Story 5.

The track marks her first new music since the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last year. The singer reunited with fellow songwriter Jack Antonoff for the song, which debuted on June 5 and quickly became the “all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single based on first-day plays" on Apple Music.

The Mastermind singer later surprised fans by unveiling an accompanying music video shortly after the song's release.

Announcing the track on Instagram earlier this month, Swift said she was inspired to write the song after watching an early screening of Toy Story 5.

“I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening,” she posted.

While releasing the song, she shared on Instagram, "And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

Directed by franchise writer-director Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 19. The highly anticipated Pixar sequel will see the return of several familiar voices, including Hanks as Woody, Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky.