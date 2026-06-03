Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Take Part In Traditional Australian “Shoey” While Filming New Disney+ Series

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are embracing Australian culture in style. The long-time friends and Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars took part in an Australian tradition ‘shoey' where they drank beer from a shoe. This happened while filming an upcoming Disney+ docuseries about the BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team, the professional sailing franchise they purchased together last year.

In a video shared on Instagram on June 2, Sydney-born Jackman enthusiastically led the celebration, pouring a bottle of beer into a shoe as members of the sailing team sang ‘down, down, down' and cheered him on. The actor then downed the drink in one go before raising his arms in triumph as the crowd erupted in applause.

It was then Reynolds' turn. He appeared slightly more hesitant when it was his time to chug the beer, but the actor ultimately completed the challenge. The two then shared a celebratory hug, and Jackman jokingly reminded viewers to “drink responsibly.”

Sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the experience, Reynolds reflected on the unique adventure in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“If at some point in your life you get the chance to spend time on the water and at the beach with the @bondsflyingroos, partake in a shoey with the entire team, then head into the city to catch @thehughjackman and company put on an acting tour de force, and then somehow have the insane privilege of documenting it all for a show on @disneyplus, it's very important you do that,” Reynolds wrote.

He added with characteristic humor, “Maybe not the shoey. But definitely do the rest.”

Fans React To The Video

The lighthearted moment has left fans excited for the duo's upcoming docuseries, with fans flooding the comments section to express their excitement.

“Seeing you and Hugh together again makes me so happy and I can't wait for this docuseries it's going to be amazing. I'm also so happy for the Bonds Flying Roos on winning in NY,” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “This made me even more eager to watch that docuseries.”

“Looks like you guys had a thumpin good time with Bonds Flying Roos after their win. Cannot wait for the docuseries,” said a user.

An individual wrote, “You all looked like you had so much fun, and despite your advice I quite like the idea of trying a shoey.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Bond

Jackman and Reynolds first met while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. They have since become one of Hollywood's most beloved friendships, often entertaining fans with their playful public trolling.

The actors are now collaborating on a new project that follows the BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team through a high-stakes racing season. Announced by Disney+ on May 29, the untitled series will spotlight the fast-paced world of SailGP, where identical 50-foot catamarans compete in close-to-shore courses at speeds reaching 100 km/h.

In a joint statement announcing the project, Reynolds and Jackman teased, “This is our first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there's pirates in SailGP.”

The docuseries will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States.