Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Step Out for Frozen Yogurt Date Amid Ongoing Legal Drama

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were snapped enjoying a frozen yogurt date in New York City this week. The couple stepped out for a sweet treat amid the actress' continuing legal dispute with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, were photographed sharing a cup of dessert while seated in the backseat of a car with the windows down on Wednesday.

Lively kept her look casual yet chic, styling her long blonde hair loose and accessorising with statement earrings, while Reynolds opted for a light blue shirt.

The outing quickly made its way to social media, with Reynolds sharing a photo of his frozen yogurt from Go Greek Yogurt on Instagram Stories. The dessert was topped with chocolate chips, while Lively reposted the image to her own account, praising the shop's limited-edition pineapple flavor and calling it “bonkers.”

“@gogreekyogurt The new, limited pineapple flavor is bonkers. It needs to be a staple,” she wrote.

The couple's four children — James, Inez, Betty and Olin — were absent from the outing.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Legal Dispute

The date comes shortly after developments in Lively's legal battle with Baldoni, her former “It Ends With Us” co-star and director. Earlier this week, Lively reportedly sought additional legal costs and damages following the dismissal of Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, which had originally sought $400 million in damages.

Both Lively and Baldoni were absent from a recent federal court hearing in New York City related to the case. Lively is now requesting that Baldoni pay her legal fees and any additional costs from the case, asking to be awarded triple damages and punitive damages.

Their separate legal dispute was ultimately resolved two weeks prior to the scheduled court showdown in May, with representatives from both sides claiming victory following the settlement.

Despite this, sources previously indicated that neither party received financial compensation from the agreement, despite spending millions on the prolonged dispute.

Lively has continued to make public appearances in recent weeks, including attending high-profile events in New York City. Most recently, she was seen at a star-studded Fendi gathering, fueling reports that the actress is preparing for a major Hollywood comeback.